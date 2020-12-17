Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military medical professional appreciation day

    UNITED STATES

    12.17.2020

    Courtesy Video

    90th Missile Wing Public Affairs

    A compilation video of 90th Medical Group Airmen. The 90th Missile Wing recognizes the contributions of the 90 MDG medical professionals in 2020 to support the wing's mission. (Air Force video by Jordan Pickett)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.17.2020
    Date Posted: 12.17.2020 19:31
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 777494
    VIRIN: 201217-F-F3576-1001
    Filename: DOD_108111266
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military medical professional appreciation day, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    usaf
    medical professionals
    afgsc
    90 mw
    90 mdg

