    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    09.03.2020

    Video by Marie Pihulic 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    Drill Sgt. (Staff Sgt.) Anisha Johnson, Delta 1-19 Field Artillery, was presented a 434th Field Artillery Brigade commander’s coin for winning the Cadence Competition. Her video also spread far-and-wide reaching more than 1 million people!

    Great work Drill Sgt. Johnson. HOOAH!

    #FiresFifty No. 41: Get past polished mediocracy.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.03.2020
    Date Posted: 12.17.2020 17:43
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 777486
    VIRIN: 200903-A-GO806-571
    PIN: 123456
    Filename: DOD_108111141
    Length: 00:01:45
    Location: FORT SILL, OK, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cadence winner receives coin, by Marie Pihulic, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Sill
    training
    drill sergeants
    Basic Combat Training
    Marie Pihulic
    cadence competition

