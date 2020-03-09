Drill Sgt. (Staff Sgt.) Anisha Johnson, Delta 1-19 Field Artillery, was presented a 434th Field Artillery Brigade commander’s coin for winning the Cadence Competition. Her video also spread far-and-wide reaching more than 1 million people!
Great work Drill Sgt. Johnson. HOOAH!
#FiresFifty No. 41: Get past polished mediocracy.
This work, Cadence winner receives coin, by Marie Pihulic, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
