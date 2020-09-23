Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Why I Serve: For the Soldiers

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2020

    Video by Marie Pihulic 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    Standing 4 feet, 10 inches and weighing 100 pounds, Command Sgt. Maj. Dina Pang did not let her small stature stop her from serving her country. She joined the Army at the age of 17 for college money and made it her primary goal to not be viewed as someone who “could not” because of her size and gender.

    U.S. Army video by Marie Pihulic

    Read full story: https://www.army.mil/article/239612

    Date Taken: 09.23.2020
    Date Posted: 12.17.2020 17:12
    Category: Series
    Location: FORT SILL, OK, US 

    Fort Sill
    why I serve
    female leaders
    Marie Pihulic
    Reynolds Army Health Clinic

