Why I Serve: For the Soldiers

Standing 4 feet, 10 inches and weighing 100 pounds, Command Sgt. Maj. Dina Pang did not let her small stature stop her from serving her country. She joined the Army at the age of 17 for college money and made it her primary goal to not be viewed as someone who “could not” because of her size and gender.



U.S. Army video by Marie Pihulic



Read full story: https://www.army.mil/article/239612