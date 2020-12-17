Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Space Operations Command leaders talk 1st USSF Birthday

    PETERSON AFB, CO, UNITED STATES

    12.17.2020

    Video by David Grim 

    Space Operations Command

    U.S. Space Force Lt. Gen. Stephen Whiting and Command Chief Master Sgt. John Bentivegna, Commander and Command Chief of Space Operations Command, mark the USSF's first birthday at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, Dec. 17, 2020.

    Location: PETERSON AFB, CO, US

