U.S. Space Force Lt. Gen. Stephen Whiting and Command Chief Master Sgt. John Bentivegna, Commander and Command Chief of Space Operations Command, mark the USSF's first birthday at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, Dec. 17, 2020.
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2020 17:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|777471
|VIRIN:
|201217-X-WA228-717
|Filename:
|DOD_108111016
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|PETERSON AFB, CO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Space Operations Command leaders talk 1st USSF Birthday, by David Grim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT