    Parris Island's Greatest Hits

    BEAUFORT, SC, UNITED STATES

    12.17.2020

    Video by Cpl. Shane Manson 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    All Marines are united by their dedication to Corps and Country. What makes them unique is their story. Here are some of the stories we have had the pleasure of telling.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.17.2020
    Date Posted: 12.17.2020 17:32
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 777468
    VIRIN: 201217-M-AW928-936
    Filename: DOD_108110989
    Length: 00:04:17
    Location: BEAUFORT, SC, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Parris Island's Greatest Hits, by Cpl Shane Manson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    boot camp
    recruit
    marines
    training

