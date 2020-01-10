Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    First sergeant says 'have courage'

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2020

    Video by Marie Pihulic 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    Overcoming challenges has marked 1st Sgt. Tiffany Bjorklund's career. As a female she knows she is an example for women coming up in the ranks, but she said her message is for all.

    “I would tell the Soldiers, have courage to take that first step no matter how difficult that first step seems. Have the courage to try things they never thought they could do or accomplish. Have the courage to never back down, and have courage to never take the easy no. Take the hard yes.”

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.2020
    Date Posted: 12.17.2020 16:49
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 777467
    VIRIN: 201001-A-GO806-507
    PIN: 123456
    Filename: DOD_108110961
    Length: 00:00:51
    Location: FORT SILL, OK, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, First sergeant says 'have courage', by Marie Pihulic, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fort Sill
    why I serve
    female firsts
    Marie Pihulic
    Tiffany Bjorklund

