Overcoming challenges has marked 1st Sgt. Tiffany Bjorklund's career. As a female she knows she is an example for women coming up in the ranks, but she said her message is for all.
“I would tell the Soldiers, have courage to take that first step no matter how difficult that first step seems. Have the courage to try things they never thought they could do or accomplish. Have the courage to never back down, and have courage to never take the easy no. Take the hard yes.”
This work, First sergeant says 'have courage', by Marie Pihulic, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
