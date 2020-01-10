First sergeant says 'have courage'

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Overcoming challenges has marked 1st Sgt. Tiffany Bjorklund's career. As a female she knows she is an example for women coming up in the ranks, but she said her message is for all.



“I would tell the Soldiers, have courage to take that first step no matter how difficult that first step seems. Have the courage to try things they never thought they could do or accomplish. Have the courage to never back down, and have courage to never take the easy no. Take the hard yes.”