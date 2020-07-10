video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/777466" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Select Soldiers in 13F Advanced Individual Training volunteered to do more than the minimum and are now going through rigorous PT to further their goals of making it into the Ranger Assessment Selection Program. If you'd like to know what it takes to become a member of the 75th Ranger Regiment, visit: www.goarmy.com/ranger



Fort Sill also has a 75th Ranger Regiment liaison who can be reached on Instagram @75th_ranger_sill



Full article here: www.army.mil/article/239985/fort_sill_ait_students_take_on_ranger_challenge_in_pt