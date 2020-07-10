Select Soldiers in 13F Advanced Individual Training volunteered to do more than the minimum and are now going through rigorous PT to further their goals of making it into the Ranger Assessment Selection Program. If you'd like to know what it takes to become a member of the 75th Ranger Regiment, visit: www.goarmy.com/ranger
Fort Sill also has a 75th Ranger Regiment liaison who can be reached on Instagram @75th_ranger_sill
Full article here: www.army.mil/article/239985/fort_sill_ait_students_take_on_ranger_challenge_in_pt
