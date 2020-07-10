Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ranger Assessment Selection Program

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2020

    Video by Marie Pihulic 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    Select Soldiers in 13F Advanced Individual Training volunteered to do more than the minimum and are now going through rigorous PT to further their goals of making it into the Ranger Assessment Selection Program. If you'd like to know what it takes to become a member of the 75th Ranger Regiment, visit: www.goarmy.com/ranger

    Fort Sill also has a 75th Ranger Regiment liaison who can be reached on Instagram @75th_ranger_sill

    Full article here: www.army.mil/article/239985/fort_sill_ait_students_take_on_ranger_challenge_in_pt

    Location: FORT SILL, OK, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ranger Assessment Selection Program, by Marie Pihulic, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Ranger
    Fort Sill
    75th Ranger Regiment
    13F
    RASP
    Marie Pihulic

