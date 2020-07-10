Staff Sgt. Samuel Mears not only leads 13F students in Ranger PT, but he also visits Basic Combat Training units to provide trainees options for possibly becoming a Ranger.
|Date Taken:
|10.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2020 16:36
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|777465
|VIRIN:
|201007-A-GO806-633
|PIN:
|123456
|Filename:
|DOD_108110950
|Length:
|00:00:35
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Trainees learn about Ranger options, by Marie Pihulic, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
