Soldiers recognized for ACFT scores

Three Soldiers were recognized Oct. 22 in 1st Battalion, 30th Field Artillery, for their Army Combat Fitness scores.



Maj. Gen. Kenneth Kamper, Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill Commanding General, issued a challenge. He said so far, the air defense artillery has had two perfect ACFT scores, and he expects the other half of the Fires Center to step up because "winning matters."



He also let the Soldiers know about the incentives available:

*3-day pass for those who score 80 points per event.

*A #FiresFit T-shirt if your squad has a 500 average.

*Certificate of Achievement for those who score 90 points per event.

*Army Achievement Medal for those who score 95 points per event.

*Ability to attend a training course on fitness for those who score 500-599.

*Army Commendation plus the individual's name on the Fires Fitness Center 600 Club Wall of Fame for scoring 600 points.



Teams who score high enough will get to do PT with the commanding general and post command sergeant major, and will be highlighted on social media:



*AIT class average of 450 points

*BOLC class average of 480 points

*NCOA/CCC class average of 510 points