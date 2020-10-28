USO virtual cooking class

USO Oklahoma is starting virtual cooking classes Nov. 9. They will also be giving away a free bag of groceries to assist you in preparing the meal. Supplies are limited, but register at USO Oklahoma on Facebook beginning Nov. 2 and tune in twice a month to learn how to make something new!
|Date Taken:
|10.28.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2020 16:17
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|777460
|VIRIN:
|201028-A-GO806-514
|PIN:
|123456
|Filename:
|DOD_108110899
|Length:
|00:01:34
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
