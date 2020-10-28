Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USO virtual cooking class

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    10.28.2020

    Video by Marie Pihulic 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    USO Oklahoma is starting virtual cooking classes Nov. 9. They will also be giving away a free bag of groceries to assist you in preparing the meal. Supplies are limited, but register at USO Oklahoma on Facebook beginning Nov. 2 and tune in twice a month to learn how to make something new!

