USO virtual cooking class

USO Oklahoma is starting virtual cooking classes Nov. 9. They will also be giving away a free bag of groceries to assist you in preparing the meal. Supplies are limited, but register at USO Oklahoma on Facebook beginning Nov. 2 and tune in twice a month to learn how to make something new!