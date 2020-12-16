The I.G. Brown Training and Education Center met the challenges of 2020 head on while still accomplishing its mission of training and educating today's Airmen for tomorrow's flight.
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2020 16:09
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|777457
|VIRIN:
|201216-Z-F3887-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108110891
|Length:
|00:01:26
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, IG Brown TEC Year in Review 2020, by SSgt Treven Cannon, MSgt Erik Gallion, MSgt Timothy Kinnan, MSgt Amber Monio, SSgt Andrea Posey and MSgt Chalanda Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT