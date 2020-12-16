Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    IG Brown TEC Year in Review 2020

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    12.16.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Treven Cannon, Master Sgt. Erik Gallion, Master Sgt. Timothy Kinnan, Master Sgt. Amber Monio, Staff Sgt. Andrea Posey and Master Sgt. Chalanda Roberts

    I.G. Brown Training and Education Center

    The I.G. Brown Training and Education Center met the challenges of 2020 head on while still accomplishing its mission of training and educating today's Airmen for tomorrow's flight.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.16.2020
    Date Posted: 12.17.2020 16:09
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 777457
    VIRIN: 201216-Z-F3887-001
    Filename: DOD_108110891
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, IG Brown TEC Year in Review 2020, by SSgt Treven Cannon, MSgt Erik Gallion, MSgt Timothy Kinnan, MSgt Amber Monio, SSgt Andrea Posey and MSgt Chalanda Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ANG
    Year in Review
    Air Force
    Training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT