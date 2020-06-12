Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    41st Army Band Performs Virtual Concert

    JACKSON, MS, MS, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2020

    Video by 1st Sgt. Bill Valentine 

    102d Public Affairs Detachment

    The 41st Army Band, Mississippi Army National Guard performs a virtual Christmas concert during COVID-19. Trombone Player, Sgt. Joe Raymond explains how they prepared for the concert and why he loves serving in the Army National Guard.

    Date Taken: 12.06.2020
    Date Posted: 12.17.2020 16:51
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 777447
    VIRIN: 201206-A-CV460-916
    Filename: DOD_108110804
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: JACKSON, MS, MS, US
    Hometown: GULFPORT, MS, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, 41st Army Band Performs Virtual Concert, by 1SG Bill Valentine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Mississippi Army National Guard
    41st Army Band
    COVID-19
    virtual concert

