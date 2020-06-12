The 41st Army Band, Mississippi Army National Guard performs a virtual Christmas concert during COVID-19. Trombone Player, Sgt. Joe Raymond explains how they prepared for the concert and why he loves serving in the Army National Guard.
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2020 16:51
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|777447
|VIRIN:
|201206-A-CV460-916
|Filename:
|DOD_108110804
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|JACKSON, MS, MS, US
|Hometown:
|GULFPORT, MS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 41st Army Band Performs Virtual Concert, by 1SG Bill Valentine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT