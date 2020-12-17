SUBFOR Holiday Message

Vice Adm. Daryl Caudle, Commander, Submarine Forces, and his wife, Donna, deliver a holiday message, and share their pride in all that the Submarine Force warriors and their families have accomplished in a challenging year. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Alfred Coffield)
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2020 14:48
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|777437
|VIRIN:
|201217-N-ON977-094
|Filename:
|DOD_108110683
|Length:
|00:03:52
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
