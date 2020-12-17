Open Additive - Success Story

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Open Additive, has developed the PANDA system that produces, repeatable, metal additive manufacturing processes for our warfighter. The PANDA system is a laser powder bed fusion platform with integrated sensing and analytics for making parts of all kinds of varieties. Laser powder bed fusion is a metal additive manufacturing process that uses a laser to selectively melt powders in a layer by layer process to build up a three-dimensional part.