    Open Additive - Success Story

    UNITED STATES

    12.17.2020

    Video by Dennis Stewart 

    AF SBIR/STTR

    Open Additive, has developed the PANDA system that produces, repeatable, metal additive manufacturing processes for our warfighter. The PANDA system is a laser powder bed fusion platform with integrated sensing and analytics for making parts of all kinds of varieties. Laser powder bed fusion is a metal additive manufacturing process that uses a laser to selectively melt powders in a layer by layer process to build up a three-dimensional part.

    TAGS

    Air Force
    Technology
    Warfighter
    Innovation
    AF SBIR/STTR
    powder bed fusion

