The Surgeon General and Commanding General, U.S. Army Medical Command cordially invites you to view the Virtual Retirement Ceremony in honor of Colonel Eric E. Bailey
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2020 14:59
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|777434
|Filename:
|DOD_108110668
|Length:
|01:00:12
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, TSG LTG Dingle Hosts COL Eric E. Bailey's Retirement Ceremony, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT