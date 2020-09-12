Scouts from 1st Battalion, 501st Infantry Regiment (Airborne), 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, “Spartan Brigade,” coordinate their movements before conducting overwatch and observation of enemy forces during a reconnaissance exercise on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Dec. 9, 2020. The Spartan Brigade is the only airborne infantry brigade combat team in the Arctic and Pacific theaters, providing the combatant commander with the unique capability to project an expeditionary force by air.
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2020 14:11
|Category:
|Video ID:
|777427
|VIRIN:
|201209-A-XI247-886
|Filename:
|DOD_108110610
|Length:
|00:02:23
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Polar Ascent - Spartan Paratroopers conduct scout training, by MAJ Jason Welch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
