    Polar Ascent - Spartan Paratroopers conduct scout training

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2020

    Video by Maj. Jason Welch 

    4th Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division Public Affairs

    Scouts from 1st Battalion, 501st Infantry Regiment (Airborne), 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, “Spartan Brigade,” coordinate their movements before conducting overwatch and observation of enemy forces during a reconnaissance exercise on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Dec. 9, 2020. The Spartan Brigade is the only airborne infantry brigade combat team in the Arctic and Pacific theaters, providing the combatant commander with the unique capability to project an expeditionary force by air.

    Date Taken: 12.09.2020
    Date Posted: 12.17.2020 14:11
    Length: 00:02:23
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 

    TAGS

    Alaska
    scout
    Spartan Brigade
    airborne
    U.S. Army Alaska
    4-25 IBCT (ABN)

