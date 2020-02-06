Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    B-roll 5-4 CAV train AT-4

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    41, SOUTH KOREA

    06.02.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Simon McTizic 

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division Public Affairs

    Soldier from 5th Squadron 4th Cavalry Regiment train on the anti-tank missile system (AT-4). The AT-4 is an 84mm, lightweight, self-contained, anti-armor weapon. It consists of a free flight, fin-stabilized, rocket type cartridge packed in an expendable, one piece, fiberglass wrapped tube. The system is primarily used by Infantry Forces to engage and defeat light armor elements.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2020
    Date Posted: 12.17.2020 13:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 777419
    VIRIN: 200602-A-QE526-639
    Filename: DOD_108110557
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: 41, KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-roll 5-4 CAV train AT-4, by SSG Simon McTizic, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Soldier

    2nd Infantry Division

    2ID

    Big Red One

    Troopers

    Troop

    Scouts

    1ID

    Military

    Exercise

    2nd Inf. Div.

    Readiness

    Army

    Training

    1st Infantry Division

    1st Inf. Div.

    BRO

    Dagger Brigade

    Dagger

    2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team

    2ABCT

    5-4 CAV

    Fight Tonight

    Simon McTizic

    5th Squadron 4th Cavalry Regiment

    Ready Now

    Hwang Jeong Hyeon

    TAGS

    1st Infantry Division
    Dagger Brigade
    2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team
    2ABCT
    5-4 CAV
    5th Squadron 4th Cavalry Regiment

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT