Soldier from 5th Squadron 4th Cavalry Regiment train on the anti-tank missile system (AT-4). The AT-4 is an 84mm, lightweight, self-contained, anti-armor weapon. It consists of a free flight, fin-stabilized, rocket type cartridge packed in an expendable, one piece, fiberglass wrapped tube. The system is primarily used by Infantry Forces to engage and defeat light armor elements.
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2020 13:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|777419
|VIRIN:
|200602-A-QE526-639
|Filename:
|DOD_108110557
|Length:
|00:00:38
|Location:
|41, KR
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, B-roll 5-4 CAV train AT-4, by SSG Simon McTizic, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT