    Operation Christmas Drop 2020 Wrap Up

    PALAU

    12.17.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, united with Yokota Air Base, Japan, and the Japan Self-Defense Force for the 69th annual Operation Christmas Drop, delivering love from above for the people of the Palau. C-130 aircrews airdropped 64 bundles, totaling 3,200 lbs of cargo to the people living on some of the most remote islands in the world, Dec. 6-10. Despite challenges because of COVID-19, the many steps taken to mitigate transmission ensured the operation was a success. Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays!
    Video by Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Donovan Zeanah

    TAGS

    Palau
    DGOV
    Featured Videos
    Operation Christmas Drop 2020
    374th Wing

