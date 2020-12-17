Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, united with Yokota Air Base, Japan, and the Japan Self-Defense Force for the 69th annual Operation Christmas Drop, delivering love from above for the people of the Palau. C-130 aircrews airdropped 64 bundles, totaling 3,200 lbs of cargo to the people living on some of the most remote islands in the world, Dec. 6-10. Despite challenges because of COVID-19, the many steps taken to mitigate transmission ensured the operation was a success. Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays!
Video by Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Donovan Zeanah
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2020 13:36
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|777418
|VIRIN:
|201217-D-AR128-548
|Filename:
|DOD_108110531
|Length:
|00:02:08
|Location:
|PW
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Operation Christmas Drop 2020 Wrap Up, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT