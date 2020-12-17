Operation Christmas Drop 2020 Wrap Up

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, united with Yokota Air Base, Japan, and the Japan Self-Defense Force for the 69th annual Operation Christmas Drop, delivering love from above for the people of the Palau. C-130 aircrews airdropped 64 bundles, totaling 3,200 lbs of cargo to the people living on some of the most remote islands in the world, Dec. 6-10. Despite challenges because of COVID-19, the many steps taken to mitigate transmission ensured the operation was a success. Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays!

Video by Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Donovan Zeanah