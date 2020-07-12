video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Chief Drill Instructors serve as the senior enlisted advisor to recruit company commanders and ensure that all new drill instructors are properly trained. They also provide guidance and mentorship to senior drill instructors and drill instructors in their series.



Master Sgt. Jose Mireles the chief instructor at Drill Instructor School, speaks about how the Chief Drill Instructor course prepares Marines to take on their new role as CDIs. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Ryan Hageali)