Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Chief Drill Instructor Course

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Ryan Hageali 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Chief Drill Instructors serve as the senior enlisted advisor to recruit company commanders and ensure that all new drill instructors are properly trained. They also provide guidance and mentorship to senior drill instructors and drill instructors in their series.

    Master Sgt. Jose Mireles the chief instructor at Drill Instructor School, speaks about how the Chief Drill Instructor course prepares Marines to take on their new role as CDIs. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Ryan Hageali)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.07.2020
    Date Posted: 12.17.2020 13:42
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 777417
    VIRIN: 201217-M-IG436-0001
    Filename: DOD_108110507
    Length: 00:01:40
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chief Drill Instructor Course, by LCpl Ryan Hageali, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    parris island
    recruits
    marines
    recruit training
    Drill instructor school
    Ryan Hageali
    chief drill instructor school

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT