Chief Drill Instructors serve as the senior enlisted advisor to recruit company commanders and ensure that all new drill instructors are properly trained. They also provide guidance and mentorship to senior drill instructors and drill instructors in their series.
Master Sgt. Jose Mireles the chief instructor at Drill Instructor School, speaks about how the Chief Drill Instructor course prepares Marines to take on their new role as CDIs. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Ryan Hageali)
Date Taken:
|12.07.2020
Date Posted:
|12.17.2020 13:42
Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
