    Run for the Fallen

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    12.01.2020

    Video by Marie Pihulic 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    The Run for the Fallen is an annual event to remember those who have made the ultimate sacrifice and bring those who have lost together with the Army family. This year participants are encouraged to run in honor of a Soldier in the Hall of Remembrance. Proceeds go toward Gold Star Family events. To register, call (580) 442-4601.

