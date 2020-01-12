video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/777415" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Run for the Fallen is an annual event to remember those who have made the ultimate sacrifice and bring those who have lost together with the Army family. This year participants are encouraged to run in honor of a Soldier in the Hall of Remembrance. Proceeds go toward Gold Star Family events. To register, call (580) 442-4601.