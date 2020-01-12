The Run for the Fallen is an annual event to remember those who have made the ultimate sacrifice and bring those who have lost together with the Army family. This year participants are encouraged to run in honor of a Soldier in the Hall of Remembrance. Proceeds go toward Gold Star Family events. To register, call (580) 442-4601.
|Date Taken:
|12.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2020 13:16
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|777415
|VIRIN:
|201201-A-GO806-467
|PIN:
|123456
|Filename:
|DOD_108110475
|Length:
|00:01:27
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Run for the Fallen, by Marie Pihulic, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
