Michigan National Guard 2020 year in review

2020 was a year that showed the strength, support, and commitment of the Michigan National Guard. Against the backdrop of a national pandemic, riots, flooding, community support, deployments overseas, and completed major training exercises. Whatever the mission, The Michigan National Guard stood up and answered. We were Always Ready, Always There. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Scott Thompson)
