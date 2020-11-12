Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Happy Holidays from Marine Corps Systems Command

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Marine Corps Systems Command

    Brig. Gen. Arthur J. Pasagian, commander of Marine Corps Systems Command, and Sgt. Maj. Michael W. Cato, sergeant major of MCSC, deliver a message to the MCSC team. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Tonya Smith)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.11.2020
    Date Posted: 12.17.2020 13:21
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 777409
    VIRIN: 201217-M-HW909-001
    Filename: DOD_108110446
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Happy Holidays from Marine Corps Systems Command, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Christmas
    Holidays
    Marine Corps
    Greeting
    Marine Corps Systems Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT