Happy Holidays from Marine Corps Systems Command

Brig. Gen. Arthur J. Pasagian, commander of Marine Corps Systems Command, and Sgt. Maj. Michael W. Cato, sergeant major of MCSC, deliver a message to the MCSC team. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Tonya Smith)
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2020 13:21
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|777409
|VIRIN:
|201217-M-HW909-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108110446
|Length:
|00:01:12
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
