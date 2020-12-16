A compilation of B-Roll footage of The Advanced Battle Management System (ABMS) Onramp 2 consisting of the following VIRINs: 200829-F-IG885-7001, 200829-F-IG885-7002, 200831-F-IG885-7001, 200831-F-IG885-7002, 200901-F-IG885-7001, 200902-F-IG885-7001, 200903-F-IG885-7001. ABMS is an interconnected battle network - the digital architecture or foundation - which collects, processes and shares data relevant to warfighters in order to make better decisions faster in the kill chain. In order to achieve all-domain superiority, it requires that individual military activities not simply be de-conflicted, but rather integrated – activities in one domain must enhance the effectiveness of those in another domain. (US Air Force video by Senior Airman Brennen Lege)
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2020 13:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|777407
|VIRIN:
|201217-F-IG885-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_108110441
|Length:
|00:01:59
|Location:
|EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, ABMS BROLL: Onramp 2 Compilation, by SrA Brennen Lege, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT