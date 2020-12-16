Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ABMS BROLL: Onramp 2 Compilation

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Brennen Lege 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron     

    A compilation of B-Roll footage of The Advanced Battle Management System (ABMS) Onramp 2 consisting of the following VIRINs: 200829-F-IG885-7001, 200829-F-IG885-7002, 200831-F-IG885-7001, 200831-F-IG885-7002, 200901-F-IG885-7001, 200902-F-IG885-7001, 200903-F-IG885-7001. ABMS is an interconnected battle network - the digital architecture or foundation - which collects, processes and shares data relevant to warfighters in order to make better decisions faster in the kill chain. In order to achieve all-domain superiority, it requires that individual military activities not simply be de-conflicted, but rather integrated – activities in one domain must enhance the effectiveness of those in another domain. (US Air Force video by Senior Airman Brennen Lege)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.16.2020
    Date Posted: 12.17.2020 13:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 777407
    VIRIN: 201217-F-IG885-7001
    Filename: DOD_108110441
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ABMS BROLL: Onramp 2 Compilation, by SrA Brennen Lege, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USCG
    1CTCS
    ABMS
    JADC2
    20SCS

