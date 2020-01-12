DTRA-JSTO Briefing at CBRNe Convergence 2020

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Director of the Defense Threat Reduction Agency’s Chemical and Biological Technologies Department (DTRA CB), Ronald Hann, Ph.D., presented at the virtual CBRNe Convergence event on December 1, 2020. He spoke about the mission, priorities, and future of DTRA CB, in its role as the Joint Science and Technology Office (JSTO).