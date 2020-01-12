Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    DTRA-JSTO Briefing at CBRNe Convergence 2020

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT BELVOIR, VA, UNITED STATES

    12.01.2020

    Video by Matthew Klein 

    Defense Threat Reduction Agency's Chemical and Biological Technologies Department

    The Director of the Defense Threat Reduction Agency’s Chemical and Biological Technologies Department (DTRA CB), Ronald Hann, Ph.D., presented at the virtual CBRNe Convergence event on December 1, 2020. He spoke about the mission, priorities, and future of DTRA CB, in its role as the Joint Science and Technology Office (JSTO).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.01.2020
    Date Posted: 12.17.2020 12:56
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 777404
    VIRIN: 200317-N-ZZ999-0001
    Filename: DOD_108110404
    Length: 00:37:09
    Location: FORT BELVOIR, VA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DTRA-JSTO Briefing at CBRNe Convergence 2020, by Matthew Klein, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CBRNe
    Chemical
    Biological
    Radiological
    CBRN
    Defense Threat Reduction Agency
    DTRA
    DTRA CB
    JSTO
    Joint Science and Technology Office
    Chemical and Biological Defense Program
    CBDP
    Ronald Hann
    DTRA-JSTO
    RD-CB
    and Nuclear (CBRN) Defense
    CBRNe Convergence

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT