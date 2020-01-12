The Director of the Defense Threat Reduction Agency’s Chemical and Biological Technologies Department (DTRA CB), Ronald Hann, Ph.D., presented at the virtual CBRNe Convergence event on December 1, 2020. He spoke about the mission, priorities, and future of DTRA CB, in its role as the Joint Science and Technology Office (JSTO).
|Date Taken:
|12.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2020 12:56
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|777404
|VIRIN:
|200317-N-ZZ999-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108110404
|Length:
|00:37:09
|Location:
|FORT BELVOIR, VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, DTRA-JSTO Briefing at CBRNe Convergence 2020, by Matthew Klein, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT