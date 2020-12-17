Short video highlighting the multiple departments within NML-PDC's Visual Information Directorate. These departments include Video-Teleconferencing, Medical Photography, Media Services, Video Production, and Medical Graphics.
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2020 12:41
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|777403
|VIRIN:
|201217-D-GM951-672
|Filename:
|DOD_108110402
|Length:
|00:01:18
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Visual Information Directorate Overview, by Todd Dorsey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
