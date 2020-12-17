Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Visual Information Directorate Overview

    UNITED STATES

    12.17.2020

    Video by Todd Dorsey 

    Visual Information Directorate-NMLPDC

    Short video highlighting the multiple departments within NML-PDC's Visual Information Directorate. These departments include Video-Teleconferencing, Medical Photography, Media Services, Video Production, and Medical Graphics.

    Date Taken: 12.17.2020
    Date Posted: 12.17.2020 12:41
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 777403
    VIRIN: 201217-D-GM951-672
    Filename: DOD_108110402
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Visual Information Directorate Overview, by Todd Dorsey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Photography
    Video
    VTC
    Graphics
    Visual Information

