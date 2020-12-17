U.S. Army National Guard Sgt. Paula Maafu, 996 Area Support Medical Company, combat medic, prepares and administers one of the first COVID-19 vaccines in Arizona Dec. 17, 2020 at the Maricopa Fairgrounds, Phoenix. Arizona National Guardsmen are scheduled to continue assisting the administering of COVID-19 vaccines, as well as helping to distribute the vaccination to sites throughout Arizona. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Dillon Davis)
This work, Arizona National Guard soldier administers COVID-19 vaccine, by SSgt Dillon Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
