    Arizona National Guard soldier administers COVID-19 vaccine

    PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES

    12.17.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Dillon Davis  

    161st Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    U.S. Army National Guard Sgt. Paula Maafu, 996 Area Support Medical Company, combat medic, prepares and administers one of the first COVID-19 vaccines in Arizona Dec. 17, 2020 at the Maricopa Fairgrounds, Phoenix. Arizona National Guardsmen are scheduled to continue assisting the administering of COVID-19 vaccines, as well as helping to distribute the vaccination to sites throughout Arizona. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Dillon Davis)

    Date Taken: 12.17.2020
    Date Posted: 12.17.2020 12:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 777402
    VIRIN: 201217-Z-RC891-028
    Filename: DOD_108110401
    Length: 00:02:51
    Location: PHOENIX, AZ, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Arizona National Guard soldier administers COVID-19 vaccine, by SSgt Dillon Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Vaccine
    Soldiers
    Arizona
    NationalGuard
    COVID
    AZCV19

