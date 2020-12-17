Arizona National Guard soldier administers COVID-19 vaccine

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army National Guard Sgt. Paula Maafu, 996 Area Support Medical Company, combat medic, prepares and administers one of the first COVID-19 vaccines in Arizona Dec. 17, 2020 at the Maricopa Fairgrounds, Phoenix. Arizona National Guardsmen are scheduled to continue assisting the administering of COVID-19 vaccines, as well as helping to distribute the vaccination to sites throughout Arizona. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Dillon Davis)