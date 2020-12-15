Airmen from the 7th Medical Group, Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, perform various duties. Dyess Airmen are being recognized for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic on Medical Professionals Appreciation Day. (Dec. 18, 2020)
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2020 12:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|777399
|VIRIN:
|201217-F-KL776-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108110359
|Length:
|00:01:46
|Location:
|ABILENE, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 7th Medical Group B-Roll Package, by A1C Reilly McGuire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
