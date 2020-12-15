Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    7th Medical Group B-Roll Package

    ABILENE, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Reilly McGuire 

    7th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 7th Medical Group, Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, perform various duties. Dyess Airmen are being recognized for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic on Medical Professionals Appreciation Day. (Dec. 18, 2020)

    Date Taken: 12.15.2020
    Date Posted: 12.17.2020 12:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 777399
    VIRIN: 201217-F-KL776-001
    Filename: DOD_108110359
    Length: 00:01:46
    Location: ABILENE, TX, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, 7th Medical Group B-Roll Package, by A1C Reilly McGuire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Dyess
    7th Medical Group
    DyessAFB
    Medical Proffesional Appreciation Day

