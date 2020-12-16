Checkertail Mic Check - Key Spouses

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In this second episode of Checkertail Mic Check, Heather Moseley, Samantha Shaw, and Spencer Mickelson speak about the importance of the Key Spouse Program. The Key Spouse Program is designed to enhance readiness, family resiliency and establish a sense of community. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Tiffany Price)