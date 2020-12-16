In this second episode of Checkertail Mic Check, Heather Moseley, Samantha Shaw, and Spencer Mickelson speak about the importance of the Key Spouse Program. The Key Spouse Program is designed to enhance readiness, family resiliency and establish a sense of community. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Tiffany Price)
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2020 11:58
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|777398
|VIRIN:
|201216-F-DB615-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108110336
|Length:
|00:03:02
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Checkertail Mic Check - Key Spouses, by A1C Tiffany Price, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT