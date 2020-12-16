Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Checkertail Mic Check - Key Spouses

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Tiffany Price 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    In this second episode of Checkertail Mic Check, Heather Moseley, Samantha Shaw, and Spencer Mickelson speak about the importance of the Key Spouse Program. The Key Spouse Program is designed to enhance readiness, family resiliency and establish a sense of community. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Tiffany Price)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.16.2020
    Date Posted: 12.17.2020 11:58
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 777398
    VIRIN: 201216-F-DB615-1001
    Filename: DOD_108110336
    Length: 00:03:02
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Checkertail Mic Check - Key Spouses, by A1C Tiffany Price, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Tyndall Air Force Base

    TAGS

    Key Spouse Program
    Family
    Key Spouses
    Team Tyndall
    Checkertail Mic Check

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT