United States Naval Community College leadership discuss the USNCC Phase I pilot program with students.

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/777397" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

United States Naval Community College leadership Dr. Randi Cosentino and Command Master Chief Tobi Howat discuss the USNCC Phase I pilot program with students selected to participate in classes scheduled to begin in January. This is a targeted discussion aimed to discuss the programs impact on the USNCC future and take questions directly from the Phase I pilot students, Dec. 17, 2020.

