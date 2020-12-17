Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    United States Naval Community College leadership discuss the USNCC Phase I pilot program with students.

    UNITED STATES

    12.17.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    United States Naval Community College leadership Dr. Randi Cosentino and Command Master Chief Tobi Howat discuss the USNCC Phase I pilot program with students selected to participate in classes scheduled to begin in January. This is a targeted discussion aimed to discuss the programs impact on the USNCC future and take questions directly from the Phase I pilot students, Dec. 17, 2020.

    Date Taken: 12.17.2020
    Date Posted: 12.17.2020 12:07
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 777397
    Filename: DOD_108110333
    Length: 00:55:24
    Location: US

    TAGS

    United States Naval Community College
    Robi Howat
    Randi Cosentino

