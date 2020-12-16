MoH Adkins Funeral December 16, 2020

Soldiers of the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) conduct a modified military funeral honors with funeral escort for U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Bennie G. Adkins in Section 12A of Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, Dec. 16, 2020. Adkins was awarded the Medal of Honor on September 15, 2014, for his actions as an Intelligence Sergeant with Detachment A-102, 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne), 1st Special Forces Command (Airborne), during combat operations against an armed enemy at Camp A Shau, Republic of Vietnam from March 9-12, 1966.
12.16.2020
|12.17.2020 11:14
|B-Roll
|777389
|201216-A-GA562-001
|DOD_108110298
|00:07:37
ARLINGTON NATIONAL CEMETERY, VA, US
|2
|2
