    MoH Adkins Funeral December 16, 2020

    ARLINGTON NATIONAL CEMETERY, VA, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2020

    Video by Sgt. Jacob Holmes 

    3d U.S. Infantry Regiment “The Old Guard”

    Soldiers of the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) conduct a modified military funeral honors with funeral escort for U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Bennie G. Adkins in Section 12A of Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, Dec. 16, 2020. Adkins was awarded the Medal of Honor on September 15, 2014, for his actions as an Intelligence Sergeant with Detachment A-102, 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne), 1st Special Forces Command (Airborne), during combat operations against an armed enemy at Camp A Shau, Republic of Vietnam from March 9-12, 1966.

    Date Taken: 12.16.2020
    Date Posted: 12.17.2020 11:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 777389
    VIRIN: 201216-A-GA562-001
    Filename: DOD_108110298
    Length: 00:07:37
    Location: ARLINGTON NATIONAL CEMETERY, VA, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    Medal Of Honor
    The Old Guard
    3d U.S. Infantry Regiment
    Sgt. Maj. Bennie G. Adkins
    MoH Funeral

