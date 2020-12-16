MoH Adkins Funeral December 16, 2020

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/777389" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers of the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) conduct a modified military funeral honors with funeral escort for U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Bennie G. Adkins in Section 12A of Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, Dec. 16, 2020. Adkins was awarded the Medal of Honor on September 15, 2014, for his actions as an Intelligence Sergeant with Detachment A-102, 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne), 1st Special Forces Command (Airborne), during combat operations against an armed enemy at Camp A Shau, Republic of Vietnam from March 9-12, 1966.