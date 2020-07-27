Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Family, History, Legacy

    MCALESTER ARMY AMMUNITION PLANT, OK, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2020

    Video by Roy Messex and Gideon Rogers

    McAlester Army Ammunition Plant

    Family, History and Legacy ...
    A Soldier for Life is "a trusted professional who embraces the ideas of discipline, leadership and teamwork." But service doesn’t end once the uniform comes off for that last time — A Soldier For Life continues to be a leader of character, a highly productive member of the community, and a member of the U.S. Army Team. The Kinchion Family at McAlester Army Ammunition Plant is an example of "A Soldier's Family For Life."
    The Kinchions have been an integral part of the MCAAP Family for more than more than 18 years. Take a listen as they tell their story ...
    #SoldierForLife #PeoplePriority #USArmy #ExecuteTheMission #JMC

    Music: Bensound.com

    Date Taken: 07.27.2020
    Date Posted: 12.17.2020 10:37
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 777384
    VIRIN: 200727-O-BQ375-777
    Filename: DOD_108110210
    Length: 00:03:06
    Location: MCALESTER ARMY AMMUNITION PLANT, OK, US 

