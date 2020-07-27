Family, History, Legacy

Family, History and Legacy ...
A Soldier for Life is "a trusted professional who embraces the ideas of discipline, leadership and teamwork." But service doesn’t end once the uniform comes off for that last time — A Soldier For Life continues to be a leader of character, a highly productive member of the community, and a member of the U.S. Army Team. The Kinchion Family at McAlester Army Ammunition Plant is an example of "A Soldier's Family For Life."
The Kinchions have been an integral part of the MCAAP Family for more than more than 18 years. Take a listen as they tell their story ...
#SoldierForLife #PeoplePriority #USArmy #ExecuteTheMission #JMC
Music: Bensound.com
