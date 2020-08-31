Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Family, History, Legacy

    MCALESTER ARMY AMMUNITION PLANT, OK, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2020

    Video by Roy Messex and Gideon Rogers

    McAlester Army Ammunition Plant

    Family, History and Legacy —

    MCAAP Railroad Yardmaster, Stuart Vaughn, has been a proud member of MCAAP's Army Civilian Workforce since the onset of the Gulf War in 1990.
    Vaughn has been a force multiplier at MCAAP by virtue of his family. The Vaughn Family has been intrinsic to MCAAP's success by helping provide readiness to our Warfighters. The Vaughn Family Legacy at MCAAP is still in the making ...
    Take a listen as Stuart sheds light on his MCAAP experience...
    U.S. Army Materiel Command Joint Munitions Command U.S. Army #ExecuteTheMission #PeoplePriority

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.31.2020
    Date Posted: 12.17.2020 10:36
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 777381
    VIRIN: 200831-O-BQ375-521
    Filename: DOD_108110207
    Length: 00:05:24
    Location: MCALESTER ARMY AMMUNITION PLANT, OK, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    McAlester Army Ammunition Plant

    MCAAP

