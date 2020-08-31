Family, History, Legacy

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Family, History and Legacy —



MCAAP Railroad Yardmaster, Stuart Vaughn, has been a proud member of MCAAP's Army Civilian Workforce since the onset of the Gulf War in 1990.

Vaughn has been a force multiplier at MCAAP by virtue of his family. The Vaughn Family has been intrinsic to MCAAP's success by helping provide readiness to our Warfighters. The Vaughn Family Legacy at MCAAP is still in the making ...

Take a listen as Stuart sheds light on his MCAAP experience...

U.S. Army Materiel Command Joint Munitions Command U.S. Army #ExecuteTheMission #PeoplePriority