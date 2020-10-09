Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Family, History, Legacy

    MCALESTER, OK, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2020

    Video by Lea Giaudrone, Roy Messex and Gideon Rogers

    McAlester Army Ammunition Plant

    Jennifer Harden's story at MCAAP began during a time of great transition in our country — 9/11. The impact of that day 19 years ago extended beyond geopolitics, into our society and culture, including a greater focus on home life and time spent with family, and increased expressions of patriotism – That's something the MCAAP Family has never lost. #Family #Legacy #History

    Music: Bensound.com

