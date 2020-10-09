Family, History, Legacy

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Jennifer Harden's story at MCAAP began during a time of great transition in our country — 9/11. The impact of that day 19 years ago extended beyond geopolitics, into our society and culture, including a greater focus on home life and time spent with family, and increased expressions of patriotism – That's something the MCAAP Family has never lost. #Family #Legacy #History



Music: Bensound.com