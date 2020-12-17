Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army strengthens future tech with muscle-bound robots

    ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, UNITED STATES

    12.17.2020

    Video by T'Jae Ellis 

    Army Research Laboratory

    Reseachers with the U.S. Army's Combat Capabilities Development Command Army Research Laboratory say robotic systems packed with muscle tissue can produce never-seen-before agility and versatility. The first applications for biohybrid robotics the team are expected to focus on include legged platforms, similar to LLAMA, a research platform developed through the Army’s Robotics Collaborative Technology Alliance. (U.S. Army video by T'Jae Ellis and Jim Nelson)

    Date Taken: 12.17.2020
    Date Posted: 12.17.2020 11:14
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 777377
    VIRIN: 201217-A-FM346-1001
    Filename: DOD_108110185
    Length: 00:02:31
    Location: ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    Army strengthens future tech with muscle-bound robots

    research
    biohybrid robotics
    legged platforms
    quadrupeds
    unstructured terrain

