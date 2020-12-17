Reseachers with the U.S. Army's Combat Capabilities Development Command Army Research Laboratory say robotic systems packed with muscle tissue can produce never-seen-before agility and versatility. The first applications for biohybrid robotics the team are expected to focus on include legged platforms, similar to LLAMA, a research platform developed through the Army’s Robotics Collaborative Technology Alliance. (U.S. Army video by T'Jae Ellis and Jim Nelson)
Army strengthens future tech with muscle-bound robots
