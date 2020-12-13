Exercises and operations during 2020 with the 117th Air Refueling Wing, Sumpter Smith Joint National Guard Base, Ala. (U.S. Air National Guard video by: Tech. Sgt. Jim Bentley)
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2020 08:39
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|777344
|VIRIN:
|201213-Z-DY904-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108110087
|Length:
|00:02:34
|Location:
|BIRMINGHAM, AL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 117th Air Refueling Wing Year in Review, by TSgt James Bentley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT