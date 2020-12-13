Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    117th Air Refueling Wing Year in Review

    BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. James Bentley 

    117th Air Refueling Wing

    Exercises and operations during 2020 with the 117th Air Refueling Wing, Sumpter Smith Joint National Guard Base, Ala. (U.S. Air National Guard video by: Tech. Sgt. Jim Bentley)

    Date Taken: 12.13.2020
    Date Posted: 12.17.2020 08:39
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 777344
    VIRIN: 201213-Z-DY904-1001
    Filename: DOD_108110087
    Length: 00:02:34
    Location: BIRMINGHAM, AL, US 

    This work, 117th Air Refueling Wing Year in Review, by TSgt James Bentley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    morale
    clips
    hype
    happy new year

