Spc. Smith, 39th Signal Strategic Battalion, receives instructions to perform a MEDIVAC (Medical Evacuation), on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, during the 39th Signal Strategic Battalion Best Warrior Competition (BWC), Dec. 9, 2020. (U.S. Army video Mr. Henri Cambier)
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2020 03:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|777297
|VIRIN:
|201209-A-HZ738-9009
|Filename:
|DOD_108109944
|Length:
|00:02:42
|Location:
|CHIèVRES, WHT, BE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 39th Signal Strategic Battalion Best Warrior Competition, by Henri Cambier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
