Master Sgt. Jason A. Gourlie, 39th Signal Strategic Battalion presents the 39th Signal Strategic Battalion Best Warrior Competition (BWC), on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Dec. 10 2020. (U.S. Army video Mr. Henri Cambier)
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2020 03:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|777287
|VIRIN:
|201210-A-HZ738-9001
|Filename:
|DOD_108109913
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|CHIèVRES, WHT, BE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 39th Signal Strategic Battalion Best Warrior Competition, by Henri Cambier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT