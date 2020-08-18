Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAF Misawa Crosswalk Safety

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    08.18.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jan David Mercado 

    Naval Air Facility Misawa

    200818-N-EJ241-1001

    MISAWA, Japan (Aug. 18, 2020) - A public service announcement to inform
    Sailors assigned to Naval Air Facility (NAF) Misawa about proper crosswalk safety.
    NAF Misawa provides aviation and ground logistic support and services to all
    permanent and transient U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps forces in Northern
    Japan. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jan David
    De Luna Mercado)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2020
    Date Posted: 12.17.2020 01:51
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 777261
    VIRIN: 200818-N-EJ241-1001
    Filename: DOD_108109754
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

