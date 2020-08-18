NAF Misawa Crosswalk Safety

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



MISAWA, Japan (Aug. 18, 2020) - A public service announcement to inform

Sailors assigned to Naval Air Facility (NAF) Misawa about proper crosswalk safety.

NAF Misawa provides aviation and ground logistic support and services to all

permanent and transient U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps forces in Northern

Japan. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jan David

De Luna Mercado)