Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise on Kauai

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/777250" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 35th Infantry Regiment "Cacti", 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division conduct an Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise (EDRE) mission at Pacific Missile Range Facility Barking Sands on the island of Kauai, Hawaii on Dec. 10, 2020. The purpose of this exercise is to rehearse and showcase the unit's ability to rapidly deploy to any location and successfully conduct any mission with which they are tasked. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Alan Brutus)