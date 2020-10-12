Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 35th Infantry Regiment "Cacti", 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division conduct an Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise (EDRE) mission at Pacific Missile Range Facility Barking Sands on the island of Kauai, Hawaii on Dec. 10, 2020. The purpose of this exercise is to rehearse and showcase the unit's ability to rapidly deploy to any location and successfully conduct any mission with which they are tasked. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Alan Brutus)
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2020 21:39
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|777250
|VIRIN:
|201210-A-AK380-140
|Filename:
|DOD_108109559
|Length:
|00:02:05
|Location:
|HI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise on Kauai, by SSG Alan Brutus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT