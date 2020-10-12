Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise on Kauai

    HI, UNITED STATES

    12.10.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Alan Brutus 

    3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division

    Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 35th Infantry Regiment "Cacti", 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division conduct an Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise (EDRE) mission at Pacific Missile Range Facility Barking Sands on the island of Kauai, Hawaii on Dec. 10, 2020. The purpose of this exercise is to rehearse and showcase the unit's ability to rapidly deploy to any location and successfully conduct any mission with which they are tasked. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Alan Brutus)

    Date Taken: 12.10.2020
    Date Posted: 12.16.2020 21:39
    Location: HI, US

    USARPAC
    Training
    Deployment
    EDRE

