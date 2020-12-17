Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Operation Christmas Drop 2020 Wrap-up

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    12.17.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Donovan Zeanah 

    Media Center - Japan

    Operation Christmas Drop 2020 wrap-up video, with words from the Mission Commander Air Force Major Joseph Spitz.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.17.2020
    Date Posted: 12.16.2020 20:21
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 777246
    VIRIN: 201217-N-UC197-1001
    Filename: DOD_108109550
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Christmas Drop 2020 Wrap-up, by PO3 Donovan Zeanah, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Guam
    374th Airlift Wing
    OCD
    Operation Christmas Drop 2020
    Air Force Major Joseph Spitz

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT