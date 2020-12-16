Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    125th FW celebrates FANGtastic year

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Cesar Cordero, Tech. Sgt. Christopher Milbrodt and Pfc. Orion Oettel

    Florida National Guard Public Affairs Office

    The 125th Fighter Wing celebrates a year of achievements in this end-of-year recap. (U.S. Air National Guard video edited by Tech. Sgt. Chelsea Smith)

    Date Taken: 12.16.2020
    Date Posted: 12.16.2020 18:38
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 777233
    VIRIN: 201216-Z-XV261-1002
    Filename: DOD_108109410
    Length: 00:01:46
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, 125th FW celebrates FANGtastic year, by SSgt Cesar Cordero, TSgt Christopher Milbrodt and PFC Orion Oettel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Florida National Guard
    Florida
    Air Force
    125th Fighter Wing
    FLANG

