Holiday Greetings

NORFOLK (Nov. 24, 2020) Gunner's Mate 3rd Class Caleb Mckinney assigned to USS Ramage (DDG 61) gives a holiday shoutout to family and friends in Poth, Texas. Ramage is currently undergoing a scheduled maintenance availability. (U.S. Navy video by Ensign Michael Bauldrick)
|Date Taken:
|11.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2020 18:01
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|777230
|VIRIN:
|201121-N-GI995-348
|Filename:
|DOD_108109325
|Length:
|00:00:11
|Location:
|POTH, TX, US
|Hometown:
|POTH, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
