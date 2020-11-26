Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Holiday Greetings

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES

    11.26.2020

    Video by Ensign Michael Bauldrick 

    USS Ramage

    NORFOLK (Nov. 24, 2020) Fire Controlman 1st Class James Vodan assigned to USS Ramage (DDG 61) gives a holiday shoutout to family and friends in Cleveland, Ohio. Ramage is currently undergoing a scheduled maintenance availability. (U.S. Navy video by Ensign Michael Bauldrick)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.26.2020
    Date Posted: 12.16.2020 18:01
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 777229
    VIRIN: 201126-N-GI995-525
    Filename: DOD_108109323
    Length: 00:00:13
    Location: CLEVELAND, OH, US 
    Hometown: CLEVELAND, OH, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Holiday Greetings, by ENS Michael Bauldrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Holiday Season

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT