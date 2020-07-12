In a first for Air Education and Training Command and the 56th Air Refueling Squadron, two KC-46 Pegasus aircraft from the 97th Air Mobility Wing at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, along with 10 F-16 Fighting Falcons from the 49th Wing at Holloman AFB, New Mexico, teamed up in the skies over New Mexico to train and practice air refueling operations.
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2020 16:47
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|777214
|VIRIN:
|201216-F-WY226-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108109177
|Length:
|00:02:23
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, First in AETC: KC-46s refuel F-16 fighters, by TSgt Robert Sizelove, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT