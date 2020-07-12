Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    First in AETC: KC-46s refuel F-16 fighters

    UNITED STATES

    12.07.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Robert Sizelove 

    97th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    In a first for Air Education and Training Command and the 56th Air Refueling Squadron, two KC-46 Pegasus aircraft from the 97th Air Mobility Wing at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, along with 10 F-16 Fighting Falcons from the 49th Wing at Holloman AFB, New Mexico, teamed up in the skies over New Mexico to train and practice air refueling operations.

