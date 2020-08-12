Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    E-9A Widget B-Roll

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2020

    Video by Airman Anabel Del Valle 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Members from the 82nd Aerial Target Squadron perform in-flight tasks while aboard the E-9A Widget at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Dec. 8, 2020. The primary task of the Widget's crew is to monitor the waters in the Gulf of Mexico before and during aerial exercises and training. (U.S. Air Force video by airman 1st Class Anabel Del Valle)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.08.2020
    Date Posted: 12.16.2020 16:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 777205
    VIRIN: 201208-F-PU499-0001
    Filename: DOD_108109123
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, E-9A Widget B-Roll, by Amn Anabel Del Valle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Tyndall AFB
    82nd ATRS
    53rd WEG
    Widget
    E-9A Widget

