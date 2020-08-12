Members from the 82nd Aerial Target Squadron perform in-flight tasks while aboard the E-9A Widget at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Dec. 8, 2020. The primary task of the Widget's crew is to monitor the waters in the Gulf of Mexico before and during aerial exercises and training. (U.S. Air Force video by airman 1st Class Anabel Del Valle)
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2020 16:10
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|777205
|VIRIN:
|201208-F-PU499-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108109123
|Length:
|00:00:54
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, E-9A Widget B-Roll, by Amn Anabel Del Valle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
