E-9A Widget B-Roll

Members from the 82nd Aerial Target Squadron perform in-flight tasks while aboard the E-9A Widget at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Dec. 8, 2020. The primary task of the Widget's crew is to monitor the waters in the Gulf of Mexico before and during aerial exercises and training. (U.S. Air Force video by airman 1st Class Anabel Del Valle)