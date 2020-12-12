Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Captain Engineering Solutions in USACE Middle East District

    UNITED STATES

    12.12.2020

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Middle East District

    USACE Captain discusses being an Army Engineer with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. (Video created by MC2 William Carlisle, AFN)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.12.2020
    Date Posted: 12.16.2020 16:45
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 777204
    VIRIN: 201212-A-A1417-0012
    PIN: 7
    Filename: DOD_108109100
    Length: 00:02:46
    Location: US

    TAGS

    USACE
    Engineer
    USCENTCOM
    Middle East District
    TAM

