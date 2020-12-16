Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Petty Officer 2nd Class Candice M. Armstrong's Farewell to NAVFAC Washington and the Navy

    DC, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2020

    Video by Matthew Stinson 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Command Washington

    Bravo Zulu to Petty Officer 2nd Class Candice M. Armstrong for being awarded the Navy Achievement Medal (gold star in lieu of second award)!

    BU2 Armstrong served at Public Works Department Washington from Nov. 2017 to Dec. 2020. As a subject matter expert, she led six Seabees in executing eight minor construction projects, saving $334,000, and ensured mission capable infrastructure required for the Navy's top priorities in warfighting platform development. She completed meticulous review of service contracts valued at $20.2M, identified deficiencies and modifications for mission-driven requirements across Naval District Washington.

    BU2 Armstrong's exceptional professionalism, unrelenting perseverance and loyal devotion to duty reflected credit upon herself and were in keeping with the highest traditions of the United States Naval Service.

    BU2 Armstrong has completed her active duty career with the Navy and is joining the Navy Reserve. She is transferring to the University of Maryland, Baltimore, to complete her degree in biochemistry.

    Fair winds and following seas!

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.16.2020
    Date Posted: 12.16.2020 16:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 777202
    VIRIN: 201215-N-HG124-1001
    Filename: DOD_108109082
    Length: 00:00:36
    Location: DC, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Petty Officer 2nd Class Candice M. Armstrong's Farewell to NAVFAC Washington and the Navy, by Matthew Stinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NAVFAC
    Seabees
    Navy
    Washington
    Construction
    Civil Engineer Corps

