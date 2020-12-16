Bravo Zulu to Petty Officer 2nd Class Candice M. Armstrong for being awarded the Navy Achievement Medal (gold star in lieu of second award)!
BU2 Armstrong served at Public Works Department Washington from Nov. 2017 to Dec. 2020. As a subject matter expert, she led six Seabees in executing eight minor construction projects, saving $334,000, and ensured mission capable infrastructure required for the Navy's top priorities in warfighting platform development. She completed meticulous review of service contracts valued at $20.2M, identified deficiencies and modifications for mission-driven requirements across Naval District Washington.
BU2 Armstrong's exceptional professionalism, unrelenting perseverance and loyal devotion to duty reflected credit upon herself and were in keeping with the highest traditions of the United States Naval Service.
BU2 Armstrong has completed her active duty career with the Navy and is joining the Navy Reserve. She is transferring to the University of Maryland, Baltimore, to complete her degree in biochemistry.
Fair winds and following seas!
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2020 16:01
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|777202
|VIRIN:
|201215-N-HG124-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108109082
|Length:
|00:00:36
|Location:
|DC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Petty Officer 2nd Class Candice M. Armstrong's Farewell to NAVFAC Washington and the Navy, by Matthew Stinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT