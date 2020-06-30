Air Assault School Recap

The Lightning Academy Air Assault Course (LAAAC) is a two week course designed to provide parent units with subject matter expert Soldiers, Non-Commissioned Officers (NCO), and junior Officers in the full spectrum of LAAAC Operations. Students are trained on the missions performed by rotary wing aircraft, aircraft safety, aero-medical evacuation procedures, pathfinder operations, principles and techniques of combat assaults, rappelling techniques, and sling-load operations. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Ezra Camarena/28th Public Affairs Detachment)
|06.30.2020
|12.16.2020 15:56
|Package
|777200
|200630-A-UH335-1001
|DOD_108109050
|00:01:33
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS EAST RANGE, HI, US
|0
|0
