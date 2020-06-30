Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Assault School Recap

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS EAST RANGE, HI, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2020

    Video by Sgt. Ezra Camarena 

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    The Lightning Academy Air Assault Course (LAAAC) is a two week course designed to provide parent units with subject matter expert Soldiers, Non-Commissioned Officers (NCO), and junior Officers in the full spectrum of LAAAC Operations. Students are trained on the missions performed by rotary wing aircraft, aircraft safety, aero-medical evacuation procedures, pathfinder operations, principles and techniques of combat assaults, rappelling techniques, and sling-load operations. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Ezra Camarena/28th Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 06.30.2020
    Date Posted: 12.16.2020 15:56
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 777200
    VIRIN: 200630-A-UH335-1001
    Filename: DOD_108109050
    Length: 00:01:33
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS EAST RANGE, HI, US 

    TAGS

    25th Infantry Division
    USARPAC
    Air Assault
    Lightning Academy
    USARHAW
    INDOPACOM

