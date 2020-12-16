W.Va. Guard Fulfill COVID-19 Vaccine Request

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members of the West Virginia National Guard Task Force - vaccines assigned to a regional distribution hub in Charleston, West Virginia, fulfill a Pfizer covid-19 vaccine order for a local healthcare organization, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. Vaccines are being distributed during phase 1 of the nationwide vaccination process through five regional hubs in West Virginia, with WVNG personnel manning each hub to facilitate logistics management including receipt, storage, distribution, delivery, and proper documentation. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Edwin l. Wriston).