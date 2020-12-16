Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    W.Va. Guard Fulfill COVID-19 Vaccine Request

    CHARLESTON, WV, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2020

    Video by Edwin Wriston 

    West Virginia National Guard

    Members of the West Virginia National Guard Task Force - vaccines assigned to a regional distribution hub in Charleston, West Virginia, fulfill a Pfizer covid-19 vaccine order for a local healthcare organization, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. Vaccines are being distributed during phase 1 of the nationwide vaccination process through five regional hubs in West Virginia, with WVNG personnel manning each hub to facilitate logistics management including receipt, storage, distribution, delivery, and proper documentation. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Edwin l. Wriston).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.16.2020
    Date Posted: 12.16.2020 15:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 777191
    VIRIN: 201216-Z-FC129-903
    Filename: DOD_108108997
    Length: 00:03:35
    Location: CHARLESTON, WV, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, W.Va. Guard Fulfill COVID-19 Vaccine Request, by Edwin Wriston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Vaccination
    West Virginia National Guard
    WVNG
    COVID-19

