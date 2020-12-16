Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Indiana National Guard Administers First Round of COVID-19 Vaccines

    INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jeremiah Runser  

    Indiana National Guard Headquarters

    Indiana National Guard Administers First Round of COVID-19 Vaccines

    Date Taken: 12.16.2020
    Date Posted: 12.16.2020 15:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 777190
    VIRIN: 201216-Z-XH374-005
    Filename: DOD_108108983
    Length: 00:01:48
    Location: INDIANAPOLIS, IN, US 
    Hometown: FRANKLIN, IN, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Indiana National Guard Administers First Round of COVID-19 Vaccines, by SSG Jeremiah Runser, identified by DVIDS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Frontline Hoosier Guardsmen receive COVID vaccination

    Indiana National Guard
    Vaccine
    Johnson County
    COVID19
    Corona Virus
    COVID

